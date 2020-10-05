

Trade deficit narrowed by 66pc to $1.35 billion in July-August

Overall export in July-August of the ongoing financial year increased by $157 million to $6.73 billion from $6.58 billion of the same period last fiscal on the other hand import reduced by $1.20 billion in a year to $7.43 billion.

At increasing remittance current account posted a record surplus of $3.30 billion in July-August of the running year from only $204 million of July-August last year.

According to a senior official at the BB as foreign direct investments are reducing due to the coronovirus impact globally the country's financial account posted deficit of $1.32 billion during the period.

He said the reserve after paying foreign import bills rose to over $39 billion which is capable to pay 8.4 month import bills.

Remittance in July-August of FY21 rose to $4.56 billion which is $1.52 billion higher than $3.04 billion in July-August period of the last fiscal. The BB official told The Daily Observer that despite pandemic remittance inflow was positive which supported a surplus in current account.

He said as foreign direct investment are reducing it is concern that assets in the country's private sector is not increasing.

With this deficit in financial account and surplus in the current account the country's overall balance of payment also increased a record surplus of $2.47 billion in July-August period this fiscal from $139 million of the last fiscal over the corresponding months.

Another senior BB official said the reserve may deplete fast as import letter of credits are on rise and on the other hand due to second wave of the coronavirus globally both export and remittance may face set back again.

He said it is inevitable to search for new export market diversifying products as the country's external income still rely readymade garments and man power export which is pitting the country's economy in to a risk of to be stable in the coming days.



































