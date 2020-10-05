Two more confess













Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Saifur Rahman recorded their confessional statements from 3:00pm to 6:15pm.

Earlier at about 2:30pm, they were taken to the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman amid stringent security measures. They were placed on a five-day remand each on Tuesday last. As their remand was over on Sunday, they were produced before the court.

Meanwhile, six other accused in the case gave their statements to the magistrates under Section 164 on Friday and Saturday confessing their guilt. They were Saifur Rahman, Arjun Laskar, Rabiul Islam, Shah Md Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Md Rajon and Ainuddin.

