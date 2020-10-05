Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 October, 2020, 4:30 PM
Advance Search
latest 3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery        COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs      
Home Back Page

MC College Gang-Rape

Two more confess

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

Sylhet, Oct 4: MC College gang-rape accused and Chhatra League activists Tarequl Islam Tareque and Mahfuzur Rahman Masum on Sunday gave confessional statements to a court here under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure (CrPC).




Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Saifur Rahman recorded their confessional statements from 3:00pm to 6:15pm.
Earlier at about 2:30pm, they were taken to the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman amid stringent security measures. They were placed on a five-day remand each on Tuesday last. As their remand was over on Sunday, they were produced before the court.
Meanwhile, six other accused in the case gave their statements to the magistrates under Section 164 on Friday and Saturday confessing their guilt. They were Saifur Rahman, Arjun Laskar, Rabiul Islam, Shah Md Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Md Rajon and Ainuddin.
On the night of September 25, the woman was gang-raped allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men at the MC College hostel. A group of six to seven culprits dragged the woman into the dormitory and raped her.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two more confess
Ex-AG’s grandchildren return home after HC’s midnight order
Police used batons to disperse agitating expat workers in city
DSCC drive against battery-run 3-wheels begins today
Diplomats term Sheikh Hasina ‘champion of human security’
Country is tackling C-19 successfully:  Health Minister
2 housemaids to walk gallows
Rear Adm (Rtd) Khurshed elected ISA council president


Latest News
Woman crushed under train in Tangail
Govt can’t avoid liability of violence against women: Quader
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Masks scam: ACC bars 7 officials from leaving country
Father seeks justice for son
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
Students block Uttara road protesting rape, assault
2 housewives tortured to death in Cox’s Bazar
'Prompt action against any kind of child oppression'
Noakhali woman assault: 2 separate cases filed
Most Read News
Criminals take video of woman undressing her in Noakhali
Savlon hand sanitiser contains poisonous methanol, RAB raids ACI factory
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Rifat murder case: Death reference reaches HC
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
2 killed in Rohingya camp clash
Throat-slit body of woman, injured brother-in-law found
Revision petition claiming Sinha murder case illegal filed
Diplomats: Hasina champion of human security
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft