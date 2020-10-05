Ex-AG’s grandchildren return home after HC’s midnight order





The miseries of the two children were discussed on Ekattor TV's 'Ekattor Journal' program.

KS Nabi served as the Attorney General from 1996 to 1998. He died on July 8, 2018.

Soon afterward, Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman made the voluntary (Suo Moto) order on Saturday night.

Following the HC order, Dhanmondi Model Police Station returned the children to their home.

Ikram Ali Miah, officer in charge of the police station, confirmed the matter, saying that they took the two children to their house around 1:30am on early Sunday. Supreme Court lawyer Manzill Murshid, who took part in the talk show highlighted the issue that the two grandsons of former Attorney General KS Nabi were denied entry to their home by their uncle.

I said it's an act of human rights violations. The police did not fulfil their duties properly. Those children went to the police station but did not get any assistance. Police told them to go to court, Manzill Murshid said.

According to the television program, the two children -- Adian and Nahian - had been forced to reside with their divorced mother as their uncle had denied them entry to their own house since the sudden death of their father, Kazi Siratun Nabi, on August 10 this year.

Despite their repeated attempts at entering the house, their uncle Barrister Kazi Rehan Nabi, who is also, a Supreme Court lawyer refused to let them in for reasons that are still unclear.





















