Police used batons to disperse agitating expat workers in city





Police charged batons on some agitating Bangladeshi expatriates in front of the Saudi Airlines office in Karwan Bazar to disperse them. The migrant workers withdrew the road blocked on the SAARC fountain intersection following police intervention. Traffic became normal in the area as the air ticket seekers moved away from the road around 4:00pm.

Witnesses said a number of Bangladeshi expatriates thronged in front of the Saudi Airlines office early Sunday morning. As the gates of the office opened in the morning, a huge number of expatriates started to rush in around 9:30am. Later, police charged batons to disperse them.

Abdur Rashid, Officer-in-Charge of Hatirjheel Police Station, said additional police force has been deployed to avert further trouble.

The sale of tickets and distribution of token remained suspended for some time. Later, the airlines authority resumed issuing tickets in the afternoon.

Bangladeshi expatriates in Saudi Arabia have been eagerly waiting to return to their workplaces in the Kingdom as the country has eased coronavirus restrictions. They came home with return tickets but could not go back due to shortage of Biman flights amid the pandemic.

Saudi Airlines started issuing tickets to Bangladeshi expatriates on September 24, a day after the stranded migrant workers demonstrated in Dhaka for return tickets to the Kingdom.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the most popular destination for migrant workers from Bangladesh and accounts for the highest percentage of inbound remittance.

Earlier, over 1,000 workers overran the SAARC Fountain around 3:00pm and staged demonstrations demanding air tickets that halted vehicular movement on Banglamotor, Farmgate, Green Road and Hatirjheel area, creating severe traffic congestions.

The demonstrators sought government intervention for sending them to Saudi Arabia. In the morning, about 12,000 to 15,000 migrant ticket seekers thronged in front of Hotel Sonargaon Saudi Airlines Office for air tickets. At one stage, authorities closed the hotel.

On September 26, Saudi Airlines announced to issue tokens to 450 ticket seekers. But, 12,000 to 15,000 people gathered for tickets.

























