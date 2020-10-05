DSCC drive against battery-run 3-wheels begins today





He gave this instruction to the concerned officials at a meeting on revenue collection on Sunday. Regarding the operation, Russell Sabrin, Chief Property Officer of DSCC, said, "The mayor has directed to conduct an operation against illegal motorized rickshaws and vans from October 5 to bring discipline on the roads of Dhaka city."

Two executive magistrates have already been appointed to conduct the operation said Sabrin and added, "Operations against mechanical rickshaws and vehicles in different parts of the city will continue until further notice." Earlier, from September 13, the DSCC started the process of registration-renewal application for rickshaws, vans, wheelbarrows, tow carts and horse-drawn carriages.

At the inaugural function, DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh announced a ban on battery-powered and unregistered rickshaws and vans in the DSCC area.























