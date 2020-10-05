Country is tackling C-19 successfully:  Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said that Bangladesh has been able to control coronavirus infections.

Zahiz Maleque said "I think the coronavirus is under control in Bangladesh. The country is tackling Covid-19 successfully." He said this while delivering a speech at the inauguration of the Vitamin A Plus campaign at the capital's Shishu Hospital on Sunday.

The Health Minister said, "In the last seven to eight months, the Ministry of Health has successfully dealt with Covid-19 on the one hand, and has also treated non-Covid patients on the other."























