2 housemaids to walk gallows



Rita Akter alias Swapna, one of the convicts in the murder of former Eden College principal Mahfuza Chowdhury Parveen in 2019, being taken to prison from a Dhaka court on Sunday. photo : Observer

Mahfuza, the former principal of Eden Mahila College for the period of 2009 to 2012, was killed by her two salaried housemaids Reshma and Swapna last year.

Judge Abu Zafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of STT-1 delivered the judgement in presence of the two accused.

The Tribunal observed that it is a sensational case and the accused had committed a heinous offence by killing the victim and looting valuables from her residence. So, they did not deserve any mercy from the Tribunal, the Judge observed.

In his reaction Mahfuza's son Saniat Islam told the daily Observer that he was satisfied with the judgement. He wants a quick execution of the judgement.

On September 30, the STT-1 fixed Sunday to deliver the judgement on completion of arguments of both the prosecution and the defence sides.

The court examined 27 prosecution witnesses out of 34.

The case statement is that the housemaids Reshma and Swapna killed the principal and fled the house after stealing 20 bhari gold and a mobile phone and cash Tk 50,000.

Police on February 10 in 2019, recovered the body of Parvin from her Sukanya Tower flat at Elephant Road in the capital.

Her husband Ismat Kader Gama (a freedom fighter) filed a murder case with the New Market Police Station against three, including two housemaids Ruma alias Reshma and Rikta Akter alias Swapna.

Police later managed to arrest all the three accused, of which Reshma and Swapna confessed to killing Pervin.

Investigation officer and sub-inspector of New Market police on July 21 filed charge-sheet against Reshma and Swapna, dropping the name of Runu Begum, as police did not find her involvement in the crime.

The court on February 9 in 2020 framed charges against Reshma and Swapna.









Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan prosecuted the case for the State.





