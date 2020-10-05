Video
Monday, 5 October, 2020
Rear Adm (Rtd) Khurshed elected ISA council president

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Diplomatic Correspondent

Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam has been elected President of the 26th Session of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) Council, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.
"This comes as a true recognition of the trust and confidence of the international community on outstanding career and eminent qualifications of Admiral Alam to preside over the Council," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday. 
The ISA was established in 1994, pursuant to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea-1982, and is aimed at administering the mineral resources of the deep seabed beyond areas of national jurisdiction.
"This election is a remarkable achievement and a matter of pride for Bangladesh, it is indeed a diplomatic success for the Foreign Office," it added.
The ISA, having its headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica; is the organization through which States Parties to UNCLOS organize and control all mineral-resources-related activities in the Area for the benefit of mankind as a whole.
In so doing, ISA has the mandate to ensure the effective protection of the marine environment from harmful effects that may arise from deep-seabed related activities.
It has contributed to drafting of international rules and regulations on the exploitation of polymetallic nodules, Ferro manganese crust and polymetallic sulphides.


