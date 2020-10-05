Video
Monday, 5 October, 2020
BSPA congrats BFF president

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), the country's oldest sports organisation, congratulated Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president and it's honorary member Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, who has re-elected of BFF president for the fourth consecutive term in the BFF polls held on Saturday last.
In a BSPA press release read that: "We believe under your leadership the country's football will reach the highest peak of success."
And at the same time, we also wished success for the senior vice president of the newly elected executive committee Abdus Salam Murshedy MP, three vice presidents and all executive members, the press release concluded.   -BSS


