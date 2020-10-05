

Practical sessions of Instructor Course, C-License Course begin



































The practical sessions of AFC-BFF Football Instructor Course and AFC-BFF C-License Course 2020 for women had begun on the premises of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Sunday. Earlier, the theoretical sessions of these courses began from 20th August online. A total of 27 women participated in the C-License Course while three took part in the Instructor Course. The three were national booter Sabina Khatun, Mirona Miro and Jaya Chakma. Among them Jaya is country's first female FIFA referee. photo: BFF