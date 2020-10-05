Video
Monday, 5 October, 2020
Mushfiq named UNICEF's new Nat'l Ambassador

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Former skipper and the most reliable batsman of Bangladesh national cricket team Mushfiqur Rahim named as the new National Ambassador of UNICEF in Bangladesh to promote children's rights. UNICEF Bangladesh confirmed the news officially on Sunday.
"I have led the Bangladesh Cricket team, as captain and try to bring glory to the country and its people," Mushi was seen to speak in a video posted by UNICEF on its official facebook page, "I look forward to work with UNICEF for safe, happy and healthy childhood for every child. "
Before Mushfiq, his teammate Shakib Al Hasan, magician Jewel Aich and actor Arifa Perveen Zaman (Moushumi) were signed as UNICEF's National Ambassadors while UNICEF's Youth Advocates include cricketer Mehedi Hasan Miraj and digital influencer Raba Khan.
"Together with Shakib and Miraz, I'll encourage others to contribute for improving child rights in Bangladesh," Mushi added.
Mushfiq, 33, represented Bangladesh in 77 Tests, 218 ODIs and 86 T20i matches and assembled about 13,000 international runs.
Deputy Representative of UNICEF Bangladesh Veera Mendonca in her welcome speech said, "We are proud to welcome Mushfiq to UNICEF family to promote children rights as our new national ambassador".
She hoped that Mushfiq's energy, leadership and charisma will ensure bright future for every child in the country.


