Tigers' 2nd intra-team practice match commencing today



Tamim Iqbal

BCB announced 12-member squads for both the sides on Sunday keeping Tamim in the Mominul Haque led team. The match kicks off at 9:30am.

The 1st two-day match was held on October 2 and 3. Batting first Gibson-XI were bowled out for 230. Saif Hasan scored 64 runs while Soumya Sarkar amassed 51. Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam scalped three wickets each whereas part-timer Mohammad Mithun took two. Cook-XI in reply, posted 248 runs on the board losing five wickets riding on unbeaten 117 from their skipper Mominul Haque. Mohammad Mithun gathered 62 runs. Ebadat Hossain picked two wickets while Hasan Mahmud, Nayeem Hasan and Mahmudullah shared one wicket.

BCB involved one three-day match in the initial itinerary, which was slated between October 13 and 15. But now the parent organization of country's cricket decided to host an ODI tournament starting on October 11. The next matches will be held on October 13, 15, 17, 19 and 21. The final of the double-leg tournament will take place on October 23.

Squads

Ottis Gibson XI:

Saif Hassan, Imrul Kayes, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain.

Ryan Cook XI:

Tamim Iqbal, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Moahmmad Mithun, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain.



























