Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 October, 2020, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
latest 3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery        COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs      
Home Sports

Salahuddin seeking support from all for football's sake

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Sports Reporter

Salahuddin seeking support from all for football's sake

Salahuddin seeking support from all for football's sake

After being elected president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for the fourth consecutive time, Kazi M Salahuddin Turjo recently said that he was hoping to get supports from all the people for the sake of local football's development.
Salahuddin said, "I am grateful to all, especially to the councillors for awarding me the chance to work for football once again."
He said that the victory belonged to the voters because many had told a lot before the polls and the voters answered everything by giving their valuable franchise. Indicating at how he was able to keep the football on ground in the last twelve years without missing any league or match, he said that the booters stood by him for his success in arranging events.
The fourth-time BFF president said, "I would like to work with everyone for the development of football as it doesn't matter to me who belonged to what panel."
Kazi M Salahuddin, who is acknowledged the first super hero of country's sports, begin his president era winning the 2008 BFF Election against then opponent late Maj Gen Amin Ahmed Chowdhury (retd). Afterwards, he successfully maintained his position as the top official of the federation in the executive committee election in 2012, 2016 and now in 2020.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal, Thiem tackle outsiders looking in at Roland Garros
Man City held by Leeds, Chelsea click into gear
Afghanistani umpire Bismillah Shinwari is alive and safe
Djokovic into Roland Garros last 16 as women seeds scattered
BSPA congrats BFF president
IPL info leak attempt sparks corruption probe: Watchdog
Practical sessions of Instructor Course, C-License Course begin
Mushfiq named UNICEF's new Nat'l Ambassador


Latest News
Govt can’t avoid liability of violence against women: Quader
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Masks scam: ACC bars 7 officials from leaving country
Father seeks justice for son
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
Students block Uttara road protesting rape, assault
2 housewives tortured to death in Cox’s Bazar
'Prompt action against any kind of child oppression'
Noakhali woman assault: 2 separate cases filed
PM Hasina opens Child Rights Week
Most Read News
Criminals take video of woman undressing her in Noakhali
Savlon hand sanitiser contains poisonous methanol, RAB raids ACI factory
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Rifat murder case: Death reference reaches HC
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
2 killed in Rohingya camp clash
Throat-slit body of woman, injured brother-in-law found
Revision petition claiming Sinha murder case illegal filed
Diplomats: Hasina champion of human security
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft