

Salahuddin seeking support from all for football's sake

Salahuddin said, "I am grateful to all, especially to the councillors for awarding me the chance to work for football once again."

He said that the victory belonged to the voters because many had told a lot before the polls and the voters answered everything by giving their valuable franchise. Indicating at how he was able to keep the football on ground in the last twelve years without missing any league or match, he said that the booters stood by him for his success in arranging events.

The fourth-time BFF president said, "I would like to work with everyone for the development of football as it doesn't matter to me who belonged to what panel."

Kazi M Salahuddin, who is acknowledged the first super hero of country's sports, begin his president era winning the 2008 BFF Election against then opponent late Maj Gen Amin Ahmed Chowdhury (retd). Afterwards, he successfully maintained his position as the top official of the federation in the executive committee election in 2012, 2016 and now in 2020.



























