Pompeo to cut short Asia visit

WASHINGTON, Oct 4: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will cut short his trip to Asia this week, a department spokeswoman said on Saturday, visiting Japan but skipping planned stops to South Korea and Mongolia.

The schedule change comes as President Donald Trump is hospitalized near Washington after testing positive for Covid-19.

The US top diplomat will be in Tokyo from Sunday to Tuesday, spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, where he will meet with foreign ministers of Australia, India and Japan.

"Secretary Pompeo expects to be travelling to Asia again in October and will work to reschedule visits on that trip, that is now just a few weeks off," she said, without mentioning Trump's illness. -AFP





