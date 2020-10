Of presidents and health, history replete with secrecy, lies

Now President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with the Covid-19 disease. The White House initially said he had "mild symptoms." By Friday evening, he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre. After a rosy press conference by the president's medical team, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Saturday that Trump had gone through a "very concerning" period Friday and that the next 48 hours would be critical in terms of his care.

Pandemics have cursed the presidencies of both Trump and Woodrow Wilson. Each played down the viruses that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. Both presidents got sick - and each had to decide how much to tell the public.

Like many administrations before, Wilson's White House tried to keep his sickness secret. He was at talks in Paris on ending World War I when he fell ill in April 1919. His symptoms were so severe and surfaced so suddenly that his personal physician, Cary Grayson, thought he had been poisoned. After a fitful night caring for Wilson, Grayson wrote a letter back to Washington to inform the White House that the president was very sick.

Flash forward 100 years. In a tweet at 12:54 am Friday, Trump told the world that he and first lady Melania Trump had contracted Covid-19.

The White House initially shared few details about his condition. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said he was taken to Walter Reed many hours later "out of an abundance of caution." However sick he was or wasn't, his Covid-19 was startling since Trump had been declaring almost daily that the nation had turned the corner on the disease, which has killed 208,000 people in the US.

Trump has said he has played down the pandemic so as not to create panic, but there were political reasons for doing so. Seeking another four years in office, Trump did not want the US economy to tank before the November 3 election.

"The Wilson administration, for a very different reason, completely downplayed the pandemic," said John Barry, an adjunct professor in public health at Tulane University whose book "The Great Influenza" chronicles the 1918-19 pandemic that sickened Wilson and killed 675,000 Americans. William Howell, professor of American politics at the University of Chicago, wonders how transparent the White House will be about Trump's case of Covid-19.

"He has all kinds of incentives to signal strength and to get back into the mix. He's going to want to," Howell said, but added: "This is a president who's been less than straightforward over the course of his presidency about all manner of factual issues. And so, is he to be believed is a good cause of real concern." History is replete with examples of how presidents have kept the American public in the dark about their ailments and medical conditions. -AP





























