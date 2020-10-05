Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 October, 2020, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
latest 3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery        COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs      
Home Foreign News

Capitalism fails society, needs reform: Pope

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

VATICAN CITY, Oct 4: Pope Francis says the coronavirus pandemic has proven that the "magic theories" of market capitalism have failed and that the world needs a new type of politics that promotes dialogue and solidarity and rejects war at all costs.
In an encyclical on the theme of human fraternity, Francis also said private property cannot be considered an absolute right in all cases where some lived extravagantly while others had nothing. Called "Fratelli Tutti" (Brothers All), the encyclical's title prompted criticism for not using inclusive language after it was announced last month.
The encyclical, which Francis signed in Assisi on Saturday, covers topics such as fraternity, immigration, the rich-poor gap, economic and social injustices, healthcare imbalances and the widening political polarisation in many countries.
The pope took direct aim at trickle-down economics, the theory favoured by conservatives that tax breaks and other incentives for big business and the wealthy eventually will benefit the rest of society through investment and job creation.
"There were those who would have had us believe that freedom of the market was sufficient to keep everything secure (after the pandemic hit)," he wrote. Francis denounced "this dogma of neo-liberal faith" that resorts to "the magic theories of 'spillover' or 'trickle' ... as the only solution to societal problems". A good economic policy, he said, "makes it possible for jobs to be created and not cut".   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Bollywood has drug problem’
Pompeo to cut short Asia visit
Tehran closes schools, mosques
Eyebrows raised as ‘extremist Mullah’ made Pak oppn alliance leader
Congress will repeal farm laws, promises Rahul Gandhi
I’ll be back soon: Trump
Of presidents and health, history replete with secrecy, lies
Capitalism fails society, needs reform: Pope


Latest News
Govt can’t avoid liability of violence against women: Quader
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Masks scam: ACC bars 7 officials from leaving country
Father seeks justice for son
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
Students block Uttara road protesting rape, assault
2 housewives tortured to death in Cox’s Bazar
'Prompt action against any kind of child oppression'
Noakhali woman assault: 2 separate cases filed
PM Hasina opens Child Rights Week
Most Read News
Criminals take video of woman undressing her in Noakhali
Savlon hand sanitiser contains poisonous methanol, RAB raids ACI factory
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Rifat murder case: Death reference reaches HC
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
2 killed in Rohingya camp clash
Throat-slit body of woman, injured brother-in-law found
Revision petition claiming Sinha murder case illegal filed
Diplomats: Hasina champion of human security
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft