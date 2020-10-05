Video
Home Countryside

Seven held for murder in three districts

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondents

Seven persons were arrested in separate murder cases in three districts- Pirojpur, Kurigram and Mymensingh, in two days.  
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested two persons including a teenage girl allegedly for killing a man in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The arrested persons are Sirajul Islam, 19, son of Salam Hawlader, and nadira Akhter Bushra, 15, daughter of Md Mosharaf Hawlader, residents of Dakshin Poikakhali Village in the upazila.
Earlier, police recovered the throat-slid body of Altaf Hossain, 40, from the Bharani Canal in the area on September 22.
A murder case was filed with Bhandaria Police Station (PS) accusing some unidentified persons in this connection.
Later, police arrested Nadira, step-daughter of the deceased, and her uncle Sirajul at night.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria PS SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the matter adding that the arrested were sent to jail on Friday.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police arrested two persons for killing an auto-rickshaw driver in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The arrested persons are Jahangir Alam, 35, son of Azgar Bepari, and Sabuj Mia, 21, Abdul Hamid, residents of Sadi Village under Buraburi Union in the upazila.
Earlier, police recovered the body of auto-rickshaw drive Badsha Mia, 50, son of Osman Ali of Sadar Upazila, from a paddy field in Jamuna Mashankura area under Durgapur Union in the upazila on September 28.  The deceased's brother Manik Mia lodged a murder case with Ulipur PS in this connection.
Following this, police arrested the duo at night.
Ulipur PS OC Moazzem Hossain confirmed the matter adding that police took the arrested in a four-day remand following a court order.
HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Police have arrested three persons including a union parishad (UP) chairman in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Wednesday for allegedly killing an elderly man.
The arrested persons are Swadeshi UP Chairman Jihad Siddiqi Irad, Sohel Mia, 25, and Shahjahan Mia, 26.
The UP chairman is an accused in seven cases over attack on police, drugs and murder.
Local sources said one Abdul Kader Mandal, 65, was killed on Wednesday afternoon over lifting sand from the Kangsha River in Gazipur Village by dredgers.
Haluaghat PS OC Mohammad Mahmudul Hasan said the UP chairman and two others were arrested within hours after the killing from Sadur Bazar.




A murder case has been filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.




