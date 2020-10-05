Vitamin A+ Campaign begins



Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2020 at the Khalishpur Collegiate Girls School in the city on Sunday as chief guest through administering Vitamin A capsule to a child. photo: observer

KHULNA: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the campaign at the Khalishpur Collegiate Girls School in the city as chief guest through administering Vitamin A capsule to a child.

In his speech, he said that every child will be administered Vitamin A capsule and guardian is needed to be aware of this to make the programme successful.

The government is working relentlessly to ensure health facilities, he said adding that mothers and children mortality rate has been reduced while percentage of immunisation rate has been enhanced with an united effort.

He, however, said everybody should work to make Vitamin A+ Campaign a total success considering children are the future of the nation.

He also said the main goal of the campaign is to maintain the prevalence of night blindness in children less than one percent through maintaining the high coverage of Vitamin A supplementation among children under five years.

"Everybody should become aware to be administered vitamin A plus to his child. Any child has not excludes during the campaign," he said.

Councillor of Ward No-11 Munshi Abdul Wadud presided over the function while Women Reserved Seat Councillor Parveen Akter addressed it as special guest. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KCC Palash Kanti Bala, Director of the Department of Health in Khulna Division Dr Rasheda Sultana, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Sujat Ahmed, KCC Health Officer A M Abdullah and UNICEF representative Dr Shahana, among others, spoke at the function.

LAXMIPUR: The campaign was inaugurated in Sadar Hospital of the town on Sunday morning.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anjan Chandra Pal was present as chief guest while CS Dr Abdul Gaffar presided over the programme.

The CS said a total of 32,154 children, aged between six months to eleven months, and 2,58,091 children, aged between 12 months to 59 months, will be administered Vitamin A capsules under the programme.

A total of 3,710 health workers along with volunteers will be deployed at six permanent and 1,560 temporary centres in five upazilas of the district.

District Family Planning Deputy Director Dr Ashfaqur Rahman Mamun and Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Nizam Uddin, among others, were present at the programme.

GOPALGANJ: DC Shahida Sultana inaugurated the campaign in the town on Sunday morning while CS Dr Niaz Mohammad was also present.

To mark the campaign, a total of 1,70,940 children in the district will be fed Vitamin A capsules. The campaign will run for eight days.

A total of 4,061 health workers and volunteers led by 212 supervisors have been deployed at 1,711 centres, according to CS office sources.

PIROJPUR: CS Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki inaugurated the programme on Sunday morning which will continue till October 17.

A total of 13,902 children, aged between six to eleven months, and 1,09,247 children, aged between 12 to 59 months, will be administered Vitamin A capsules in 51 unions and four municipalities of seven upazilas in the district under the programme.

A total of 2,624 health workers along with volunteers have been deployed at 1,312 centres to make the campaign successful.

NOAKHALI: Vitamin A+ Campaign has begun in the district. At 9am, the day's programme was inaugurated by Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Md. Mahbubur Rahman.

Later he inspected different feeding centres at Sadar Upazila.

RANGAMATI: Under the Vitamin A+ Campaign, a total of 80,981 babies, aged between six months to 59 months, will be fed Vitamin A capsules in two municipalities and in 10 upazilas.

On Sunday morning, the campaign was inaugurated by CS Dr. Bipash Krisha at Rangamati Sadar Hospial. At that time, Poura Councillor Kalayan Chakma, Residential Doctor of General Hospital Md Shaukat Akbar and other officials were present.

This year a total of 9,000 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in nine wards of Rangamati Pourasabha through about 106 centres. A total of 8,918 babies, aged between six months to 11 months, and 72,063 babies, aged between 12 months to 59 months, will be fed Vitamin A capsules.

CS Dr Bipash Krisha said, all preparations have been completed for ensuring that none of the babies in Rangamat District get dropped of feeding A capsules during the two-week long camapign beginning from Octover 4.

It was informed by Health Division, campaign will be operated through 1,315 centres in 50 unions and 159 wards in the district. To make the campaign a sussess, 2,201 volunteers, 429 field workers and 241 supervisors have been deployed at different points of the district.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: On Sunday morning, the campaign was inaugurated at Upazila Health Complex by Prof M A Matin, MP.

At that time Upazila Parishad Chairman Freedom Fighter Golam Hossain Montu, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Noor-e-Zannat Rumi, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Subash Chandra Sarkar, Officer-In-Charge Moazzem Hossain and other officials and employees of Health Division were present.

According to Upazila Health Division sources, from October 4 to 17, a total of 7,152 babies, aged between six months to 11 months, and 54,672 babies, aged between 12 months to 59 months, will be fed Vitamin A capsules through 338 centres.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: On Sunday at 8am, the campaign was opened at Upazila Health Complex by Upazila Chairman Alhajj Md. Azahar Ali.

A total of 2,035 babies, aged between six months to 11 months, and 18,125 ones, aged between 12 months to 59 months, will be fed Vitamin A capsules.

This year a total of 20,160 babies will be fed A capsules at the upazila, according to official sources. The campaign will be implemented through 193 centres in 8 unions and one municipality.





























