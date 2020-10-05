Four found dead in four districts





MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a mentally-challenged man in Monohardi Upazila on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 20, son of Mujibur Rahman, a resident of Kamaralgi Village.

The deceased's family members found Saiful's throat-slit body at his room in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Monohardi Police Station (PS) Md Maniruzzaman confirmed the matter adding that, Mujibur Rahman went into hiding after the incident.

DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a woman in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

Ghoraghat PS OC Azim Uddin said locals spotted the body in Sura Masjid area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

NETRAKONA: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a woman and found her brother-in-law injured from Purbadhala Upazila in the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Lipi Akhter, 35, wife of a member of Border Guard Bangladesh Azizul Islam, a resident of Purbadhala Pshchim Para area.

Injured Russel Mia, 30, is the paternal cousin of Azizul and son of Alauddin.

Azizul's brother Sirajul Islam said he and his wife were sleeping in one side of a room while Lipi and her 12-year-old son Alif were sleeping on the other other side of the same room.

Sirajul woke up at around 3am hearing the sound of groaning and found them throat-slit.

They were whisked off to the upazila health complex, where on-duty doctors declared Lipi dead and shifted Russel to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital as his condition was deteriorated.

Azizul's father said they have heard that Lipi had involved in an extra-marital affair with Russel for last 3 to 4 years.

Azizul came to home from his workplace in Panchagarh last week and then returned there after settling the matter, he added.

A blood-stained knife was recovered from the scene, said ASP Fakhruzzaman Jewel.

NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of a housewife from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sanjida Akhter, 19, wife of Shamim, a resident of the upazila.

Local sources said Sanjida had family feud with her husband as he takes drugs.

Locals saw the hanging body of Sanjida in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent to Narayanganj Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Salma Akhter, mother of the deceased, said the body was hanged after killing her daughter over family feud.



























