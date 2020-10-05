Video
Monday, 5 October, 2020
Home Countryside

Repairing Bogura roads begins

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Oct 4:  To mark the Mujib Barsha, Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) started maintenance work of 200 kilometre roads in the district.
The road maintenance programme included repairing pits and potholes. At a function, it was inaugurated by Bogura zone's Supervising Engineer Abu Syed Md. Saiful Islam. It was attended, among others, by LGED Executive Engineer in Bogura Kazi Saiful Kabir and other officials.
On Saturday, sources in Bogura LGED office said, these 200-kilo roads will be repaired in 12 upazilas in the district.
Saiful Kabir informed, repairing of deplorable conditions has already begun.


