Monday, 5 October, 2020, 4:27 PM
Home Countryside

Three come under acid attack in two districts

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Three women have come under acid attacks in two districts- Rajshahi and Natore.
RAJSHAHI: A girl has sustained burn injuries reportedly after her husband threw acid on her in Raninagar area of Godagari Upazila in the district on Thursday night.
Police sources said, Murad Ali, a truck helper from the same area, recently got married to Mahbuba Begum, 15, an SSC candidate from Raninagar Madrasa for 2021.
Since the marriage, Murad has been torturing his wife for various reasons including dowry.
Murad threw acid on his wife's face following a family feud at night.
She was first taken to Godagari Sadar Hospital in a critical condition from where the on-duty doctors referred her to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Murad and his family members went into hiding after the incident.
No complaint has yet been lodged with the police station (PS).
However, police have visited the scene.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman and her grand-daughter have come under acid attack while they were asleep in their house in Baraigram Upazila of the district. 
Shefali Rani, 55, a resident of Gunaihati Mahalla area in the upazila, and her grand-daughter Smriti Rani, 12, are now undergoing treatment at Baraigram Upazila Health Complex.
A case was filed against Anil Kumar and Ayub Ali of the same area with Baraigram PS on Thursday evening in this connection.
According to the case statement, a case was filed against Anil Kumar one year ago for teasing Shefali's daughter and he was jailed in the case.
However, he has recently been released from the jail on bail and started threatening the daughter.
Meanwhile, an unidentified man hurled acid on them on Monday night, leaving them severely injured.
The accused hurled aiming to the girl, but accidentally the duo came under the attack, the case statement added.
The officer-in-charge (OC) of the PS said he along with Banpara Municipal Mayor visited the scene on Friday morning.
However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.


