Monday, 5 October, 2020, 4:27 PM
Home Countryside

Portion of Sandha River grabbed, fish farming on

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Rafiqul Hasan Firoz

RAJSHAHI, Oct 4: Occupying the Sandha River in Puthia Upazila of the district, a local influential quarter is cultivating fish.
Under a fishing community banner, they have grabbed the reserve zone of the river.
Locals alleged that across one-kilometre stretch of the river, a dyke has been raised managing upazila administration and fisheries office.
The fish farming area is the deepest place in the river. In the past years, this place was open for fishing by all.
This year fish has been farmed in one-kilo area ranging from Nandanpur Bazaar by making a dyke.
Fishermen in the locality said, about 30 fishing families would earn their livelihood on fishing in the Sandha River. The river dries out in the beginning of the winter as most parts of the river have been filled.
They have restricted fishing for others. Due to this, most of the fishing families have been in disarray.
Ex-upazila Chairman Anwarul Islam Jumma said the influential people belong to the ruling party. Using the party influence, they have released fish fry in the river. 
"We have around two and a half bighas of land here," he pointed out.
Under the fishing community banner, Habibur Rahman of Nandanpur Village and Shariful Islam and Zahid Hossain of Hatinada Village are leading the fish farming.
Though upazila administration and fisheries office were informed about this, no result was found, he added.
Rather, the influential quarter is always keeping them cornered in threats, he further said.
A local, Taher Ali said the Sandha River is not the personal property of anybody. It is usual that along with fish farmers, all will catch fish from the river and will use its water. But grabbing the river, local people have started fish farming using personal influence.
President of fisher community Shariful Islam said, "I am an ex-Chhatra League leader. All in the community belong to the party. We are farming fishes in the river taking verbal permission from the Upazila Fisheries Office and local administration. But, they did not give us any written permission."
Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Omar Ali said that place of the Sandha River would remain dirty. So, few persons are cultivating fishes cleaning the river point.
As the fishermen could not give money, so they could not take part in it. So, they are making allegation here and there, he pointed out.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Waliuzzaman said the river will remain open. All can catch and cultivate fish here. But no dyke can be raised.
He gave assurance of taking necessary measures in this connection after inquiry through fisheries officer.


