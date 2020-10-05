Video
Monday, 5 October, 2020
Letter To the Editor

Hard time for the education related professionals

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Dear Sir
The world is passing a crucial time. Most of the countries are fighting to control the COVID-19 through imposing lockdown. Billions of peoples are basically under house arrest globally either by quarantine or self-isolation whatever we explain.

The government has announced the closure of all educational institutions across the country since March and lastly extended the same up to October 31, 2020. Many working-class professionals related to the educational institutions are passing the hardest time. The teachers whose institutions have no government enrolment, the publishers, the press owners and workers, the book binders, the librarians etc are passing the most crucial time and they have hardly scope to cope with the daily necessities. Woes and sufferings of these low-income groups, mostly the daily wage earners, have mounted in the capital and its outskirts in the general holiday across the country amid the Coronavirus pandemic. These hapless groups are facing extreme hardship for lack of work and income-generating activities. They need food and daily essentials to survive in these hard times.

The government has already withdrawn the lockdown for other sectors, but reluctant to open the educational institutions fearing the risk of COVID-19 infection. Government should offer packages for this professional.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka


