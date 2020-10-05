

Impact of C-19 on export of agricultural products



In April, May and June, there was a sharp decline in export earnings, as it nosedived by 82.85%, 61.57% and 2.5% to 520 million, 1.46 billion and 2.71 billion respectively. But a slight rise in export earning is noticed in July by better performance of agricultural sector. During July, export earning from agricultural products rose by 30.92 % to $101million.



Jute is called the golden fibre of Bangladesh. The demand for jute and jute products in international market is growing because it is environment friendly. Jute is used to make clothes for wrapping balls of raw cotton and to make sacks and coarse clothes. The fibres are also woven into curtains, chair coverings, carpet area rags, hessian cloth and backing for linoleum. In 2018, Bangladesh, in value terms ($158M), is the largest jute exporter. It covered 74% of global export.



During corona pandemic when all exports are at a standstill, the export of jute and jute products have grown by 8.10% to $882.35 million in July -June 2019-2020 which was 7.08% more than target of $816.27 million . Bangladesh earned US$ 791.3 million from export of jute and jute goods in the first ten months (July - April) of FY 2019-2020. It is 14% higher than the earning of previous FY 2018-2019 and 17% higher than the target set by the government. According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), jute and jute product export rose to $103.51million in July 2020 which was $74.88 million in July 2019.



Directorate General of Jute is now implementing a project titled 'Advanced technology - based Jute and Jute seed production and extension project? in 230 upazillas of 46 districts in order to increase the production. Directorate General of Jute is also distributing free jute seeds among farmers and imparting training on techniques of cultivation.



According to Bangladesh Fruit, Vegetable and Allied Product Exporters Association (BFVAPEA), Bangladesh exported more than 70 varieties of vegetables and fruits to 53 countries. The importers were Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, UAE. EPB data showed that vegetables, fruits and spices earned $862.91 million with 5.16% of negative growth in FY 2020. In the first six months of FY 2020, vegetables contributed to earn US$128 million. This perishable sector is adversely affected by flood and corona outbreak. The president of BFVAPEA , SM Jahangir Hossain said vegetable exports was only worth $7.0 million in July this fiscal year (FY) which was $ 19 million in the corresponding period of the last FY.According to the data of EPB, The country exported veggie, fruits, flower, foliage, tobacco, etc. worth $ 862 million in the FY 2019-20 which was $ 908 million in the previous fiscal year (FY).



Earning from frozen and live fish increased by 2.21% to 44.52 million while shrimp export fell by 5.11% to $31.73 million in July. 70% of crabs from Bangladesh used to export in the Chinese market. Due to corona virus outbreak, crabs and eel have been banned to export to China. Farmers and traders in Khulna are counting up losses of TK 4 crore per day. Thus, according to EPB, on an average frozen and live fish exports have decreased by 8.84% to $456.15 million. Export of livestock also declined.



"The demand for tea is increasing in the country and there is also a demand for Bangladeshi tea abroad. Tea exports need to be increased after meeting domestic demand," said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. He says that there is a huge demand for Bangladeshi tea in countries like Pakistan, Middle East, New Zealand, USA.



Since demand is rising, the production is also growing. The data of Bangladesh Tea Board shows that Bangladesh exported 15.11 lakh kg of tea worth 21.032 crore from January to July in 2020 which is higher than total quantity of tea exported in 2018 or 2019. There is a demand for 9 crores kg of tea in the country every year. Most of the buyers are hotels and restaurants which have been closed since last March. Both sale and price of tea fell due to global pandemic. But the tea Market started to return to normalcy after a four month slump. Bangladesh Tea Board has a great contribution behind good production of tea. The Tea Board is encouraging small farmers to grow tea. Tea is now cultivated in abandoned gardens. At present, there are 167 tea gardens and 5000 farmers are engaged with tea production.



The economy of Bangladesh is based primarily on agriculture. The agricultural economy of Bangladesh is growing day by day. Due to COVID 19 pandemic, it derailed a little bit. But now it is starting to get back on track due to increase in export of agricultural products.



The writer is a Student of Economics, Noakhali Science and Technology University































