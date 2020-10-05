

Md Mahmudul Hassan



This year; in 2020, World Teachers' Day will be celebrated for the teachers with the theme "Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future". The day provides the occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements, and draw attention to the voices of teachers, who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind.



This year's celebration is obviously different than the last ever any year. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly added to the challenges faced by already over-extended education systems throughout the world. It is no exaggeration to say that the world is at a crossroads and, now more than ever, we must work with teachers to protect the right to education and guide it into the unfolding landscape brought about by the pandemic.



The covid-19 crisis created a unique situation for teachers' leadership, creativity and innovation to be demonstrated. Around the world, teachers are working individually and collectively to find solutions and create new learning environments for their students to ensure that learning could be continued.



The study says that the recent COVID-19 pandemic and associated school closures directly affected 1.5 billion students at all levels and 63 million primary and secondary teachers. In many cases, teachers were required to conduct online learning but lacked basic ICT tools in their own homes. In many places teachers also found themselves unable to continue education because many households lacked the technology and connectivity to allow students to learn online. Globally, for instance, approximately 50% and 43% of learners, respectively, lack computers or the internet in the home. Teachers themselves are under significant strain and lack a network and system of psychosocial support from education leaders and the greater community.



Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future



It is always acknowledged that teachers keep a major contribution to the improvement of student learning outcomes. More precisely, it notes teachers' leadership role not only in terms of instruction and curriculum, but also in terms of governance, efficiency, effective coordination, and monitoring and evaluation of learning and achievement. Consequently, education stakeholders and global partners are increasing their focus on the issue of education leadership and how teachers, head teachers, principals and others play important roles.



By choosing to focus World Teachers' Day 2020 on leadership, UNESCO and its co-convening partners wish to draw global attention to this neglected issue and to invite education stakeholders to reflect on what teachers' leadership means in the context of Education in future.



The COVID-19 pandemic and other past and potential emergency situations require a fundamental re-evaluation on the role of teachers and how they can mitigate the worst elements of emergencies and their impact on teaching and learning. In the current context this long-term planning can be aligned to different phases of the COVID-19 situation including; during the crisis; post-pandemic; and longer-term planning and strengthening system resiliency. The teachers' leadership can be developed into major three levels as mentioned below:



Community-level leadership: In addition to teachers' leadership role to ensure internal coherence between curricular components i.e., learning objectives, subject curriculum/syllabus, teaching methods, textbooks, assessment rubrics etc. They can also ensure external coherence between curriculum and societal needs. The notion of curriculum as a contract between society and education actors, helps to ensure; a) Coherence between interdependent education sub-sectors; b) Consistency between different stages; early childhood to tertiary and lifelong learning; and c) Forms of education like; general, non-formal, informal etc.



Teachers' leadership at community level is often demonstrated within district-level coordination structures that have been put in place for the purpose of school accountability efforts such as teacher appraisals, performance evaluations, and school inspections, as well as individual and whole school professional development opportunities and management of teachers' career structures.



2.School-level leadership: Teachers leadership at school level represents additional responsibilities, such as performing administration and management tasks, serving on committees like; improvement committee, patronage of clubs, extracurricular performance committee etc. and pedagogical experts. Teachers and others with responsibilities at this level lead on the identification and selection of virtual learning platforms, e-learning software, textbooks, and other teaching-learning materials to be used on a school- or district-wide basis.



3. Classroom-level leadership: This refers to both face-to-face and virtual classrooms. This leadership level considers interaction of teachers with their learners where teachers' authority and competence are central. The teacher makes decisions regarding teaching methods and pedagogical approaches, interpreting the curriculum, sequencing learning, facilitating learning, monitoring and assessing outcomes in specific subjects and other cross-curriculum learning outcomes, based on knowledge of students' ability levels, talents and challenges. The teacher goes beyond adhering to narrow role definitions, but leads the teaching-learning process by being innovative and making impactful decisions.



Teachers' leadership at this level also applies to their decisions about the selection of ICT tools, learning management systems and online learning platforms, social media, radio, or TV, to support the teaching-learning process and meet expected learning objectives, whether in distance learning situations or as part of a blended approach.



On the above description, this can be said that this year's World Teachers' Day is differently celebrated aiming at developing teachers' leadership and imagining the future of the education of the present and next generation. The authorities of educational institutions should take special measures for preparing the teachers' community to ensure effective pedagogical improvement and professional development, so that our students' community along with their guardians can be optimistic of the continuation of regular education and feel comfortable to lead a tension free life in terms of education and overall community development for the future generation.



The writer is Education Researcher and Principal, Daffodil International School (DIS)































The United Nations Organization has been celebrating October 5 as World Teacher's Day every year since 1994. On this day, it adopted the proposal regarding the plight of teachers made by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) together in 1966. The proposal set standards which are to do with the rights and responsibilities of teachers, their recruitment and the teaching pedagogies being adopted worldwide.This year; in 2020, World Teachers' Day will be celebrated for the teachers with the theme "Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future". The day provides the occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements, and draw attention to the voices of teachers, who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind.This year's celebration is obviously different than the last ever any year. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly added to the challenges faced by already over-extended education systems throughout the world. It is no exaggeration to say that the world is at a crossroads and, now more than ever, we must work with teachers to protect the right to education and guide it into the unfolding landscape brought about by the pandemic.The covid-19 crisis created a unique situation for teachers' leadership, creativity and innovation to be demonstrated. Around the world, teachers are working individually and collectively to find solutions and create new learning environments for their students to ensure that learning could be continued.The study says that the recent COVID-19 pandemic and associated school closures directly affected 1.5 billion students at all levels and 63 million primary and secondary teachers. In many cases, teachers were required to conduct online learning but lacked basic ICT tools in their own homes. In many places teachers also found themselves unable to continue education because many households lacked the technology and connectivity to allow students to learn online. Globally, for instance, approximately 50% and 43% of learners, respectively, lack computers or the internet in the home. Teachers themselves are under significant strain and lack a network and system of psychosocial support from education leaders and the greater community.Worldwide there is growing concern about the competence and qualification levels of teachers to the extent that families no longer systematically support teachers' authority or the concept in loco parentis. In many countries, this can be attributed to teachers' low level of qualifications and training.It is always acknowledged that teachers keep a major contribution to the improvement of student learning outcomes. More precisely, it notes teachers' leadership role not only in terms of instruction and curriculum, but also in terms of governance, efficiency, effective coordination, and monitoring and evaluation of learning and achievement. Consequently, education stakeholders and global partners are increasing their focus on the issue of education leadership and how teachers, head teachers, principals and others play important roles.By choosing to focus World Teachers' Day 2020 on leadership, UNESCO and its co-convening partners wish to draw global attention to this neglected issue and to invite education stakeholders to reflect on what teachers' leadership means in the context of Education in future.The COVID-19 pandemic and other past and potential emergency situations require a fundamental re-evaluation on the role of teachers and how they can mitigate the worst elements of emergencies and their impact on teaching and learning. In the current context this long-term planning can be aligned to different phases of the COVID-19 situation including; during the crisis; post-pandemic; and longer-term planning and strengthening system resiliency. The teachers' leadership can be developed into major three levels as mentioned below:Community-level leadership: In addition to teachers' leadership role to ensure internal coherence between curricular components i.e., learning objectives, subject curriculum/syllabus, teaching methods, textbooks, assessment rubrics etc. They can also ensure external coherence between curriculum and societal needs. The notion of curriculum as a contract between society and education actors, helps to ensure; a) Coherence between interdependent education sub-sectors; b) Consistency between different stages; early childhood to tertiary and lifelong learning; and c) Forms of education like; general, non-formal, informal etc.Teachers' leadership at community level is often demonstrated within district-level coordination structures that have been put in place for the purpose of school accountability efforts such as teacher appraisals, performance evaluations, and school inspections, as well as individual and whole school professional development opportunities and management of teachers' career structures.2.School-level leadership: Teachers leadership at school level represents additional responsibilities, such as performing administration and management tasks, serving on committees like; improvement committee, patronage of clubs, extracurricular performance committee etc. and pedagogical experts. Teachers and others with responsibilities at this level lead on the identification and selection of virtual learning platforms, e-learning software, textbooks, and other teaching-learning materials to be used on a school- or district-wide basis.3. Classroom-level leadership: This refers to both face-to-face and virtual classrooms. This leadership level considers interaction of teachers with their learners where teachers' authority and competence are central. The teacher makes decisions regarding teaching methods and pedagogical approaches, interpreting the curriculum, sequencing learning, facilitating learning, monitoring and assessing outcomes in specific subjects and other cross-curriculum learning outcomes, based on knowledge of students' ability levels, talents and challenges. The teacher goes beyond adhering to narrow role definitions, but leads the teaching-learning process by being innovative and making impactful decisions.Teachers' leadership at this level also applies to their decisions about the selection of ICT tools, learning management systems and online learning platforms, social media, radio, or TV, to support the teaching-learning process and meet expected learning objectives, whether in distance learning situations or as part of a blended approach.On the above description, this can be said that this year's World Teachers' Day is differently celebrated aiming at developing teachers' leadership and imagining the future of the education of the present and next generation. The authorities of educational institutions should take special measures for preparing the teachers' community to ensure effective pedagogical improvement and professional development, so that our students' community along with their guardians can be optimistic of the continuation of regular education and feel comfortable to lead a tension free life in terms of education and overall community development for the future generation.The writer is Education Researcher and Principal, Daffodil International School (DIS)