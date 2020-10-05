

Nuclear governance to be reinforced



Today, nuclear energy has an important role to play against the backdrop of growing electricity consumption in all regions of the world and the need for clean energy to fight climate change. The recent 64th General Assembly of IAEA has passed a resolution strongly focused on the uses of nuclear power in energy generation and medical technology. The annual world nuclear electricity generation was 2,657 net terawatt-hours (TWh or billion kilowatt-hours) in 2019, 3.7 per cent increase over the previous year.



As of July 2020, 31 countries operated 408 nuclear reactors and more 52 reactors were under construction. Seventeen countries are currently building nuclear power plants, one more than in mid-2019. As of 1 July 2020, total capacity under construction in the world increased by 8.9 GW to 53.5 GW. These are some brief insights of growing nuclear energy sector throughout the world.



Bangladesh scenario: At present 93 per cent people of the country has access to electricity. By 2021, countries' total electricity demand will be approximately 20000 MW. Government visions to provide electricity to the people with 100per cent. For that by 2021, 24000 MW, by 2030, 40000 MW, and by 2041, 60000 MW electricity to produce is the mega plan of government.

As of now the main sources of energy generation are natural gas and coal for the country. In 2018-19 (till January) 153 Billion Cubic Ft natural gas and 256 thousand Ton Coal have been used to produce electricity in the government's electricity plants. Experts sought to stimulate through implementation of short, medium and long term planning for power generation through alternative sources as gas and coal are shrinking day by day.



A government report says that the demand for gas is increasing day by day due to heightened electricity generation and if no alternative fuel sources are found then the rate of demand for gas might increase up to several folds. In other ways if coal is used as an alternative fuel for gas then several million tons of coal per year will be required in order to meet the demand where supply deficit and natural risk are always there.



Here comes the question of best alternative sources of energy generation with best outcomes of cost management, demand and supply equation and environmental risk management. With taking all the cautious aspects and by understanding the wave of the world, Bangladesh has started building nuclear power plant. Present government has taken a timely decision of establishing country's first nuclear power plant in Rooppur (RNPP), Pabnain 2017. Energy is the main sources of development projects, to make Bangladesh a developed country by 204. Nuclear power is projected to account for about 4 per cent of electricity generation in 2030.



In March 2020, Russia and Bangladesh signed an intergovernmental agreement to expand Rosatom's (Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation) engagement on a "long-term basis to assist in the operation, maintenance and repair" of Rooppur-1 and -2. The agreement between government bodies also stipulates that Russia is to supply the equipment, materials, and crew training required of the two units, and Rosatom subsidiary, TVEL JSC, is to supply the nuclear fuel. Also, there are ongoing discussions with Chinese nuclear officials from Dongfang Electric Corporation and China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Corp, about building a second plant in the country.



The aspects of being the member of nuclear club has been paved a long way for Bangladesh and introduced the country in the international arena with new hopes and aspirations. Here, the options, opportunities, need and challenges come for Bangladesh to boost up nuclear governance. The authorities concerned need to understand the big picture of nuclear power policy, non-proliferation, energy generation prospects and future aspects of global leadership forecasting nuclear power in a different manner.



The existing scholarship as well as practical outcomes show that the evaluation and working framework for the role of nuclear power in Bangladesh has not been adequately updated and need to step in with current needs and realities. Theory and practice suggest that the demands posed by global climate change and low carbon energy needs; threats and requirements posed by disruptive emerging technologies and non-state actors need to be introduced in a broad manner.



Sustainable and well planed nuclear governance needs to be introduced to fight geopolitical challenges, including state-sponsored nuclear exporters; inexperienced newcomer nuclear nations and so on. This also includes the adaptation with the new wave of shifting nuclear power from armaments to energy. Acquiring qualities through enhancing technical expertise for experts, professionals as well as for academicians need to be pushed in the front line of the governance framework.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already asked diplomats to reinforce economic diplomacy for expanding trade and business to achieve economic self-reliance for the country. Hence, nuclear diplomacy is closely associated with international trade and business, Foreign Direct Investment, sanction of big loan, capacity building of international negotiations and so on. Country's mega projects are connected directly and indirectly with the international assistance so far. Therefore, sustainable nuclear governance would have been enhancing awareness, skills, experience, efficiency and advancement of technology and multiple negotiation aspects for the country's highest national interest.



The writer is a student,

International Relations, South

Asian University, New Delhi



















