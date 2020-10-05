 Migrants’ misery knows no bounds



Shamsul Huda



The latest scenario takes placein Dhaka where an estimated 50,000 migrants who live and work in Saudi Arabia have been fighting tooth and nail to get an air ticket and running from pillar to post to know whether their visas and work permits, some of them have already expired and many of them have a few days left to expire will be extended in time and they will be able to return to the Kingdom.



However Saudi Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the deadline for the renewal of visas will be extended until October 14, but Saudi embassy in Dhaka has asked migrants to process their visas for renewal through 16 designated agencies. Apart from that, over 25,000 new Saudi visas which were issued before the Covid-19 situation have been cancelled and it is not certain whether they will be re-issued.



All of these troubles have opened up an opportunity for brokers and some other unscrupulous people to cash in on these migrant workers when they have been allegedly charged with between Tk25,000 and Tk50,000 to process their visas for renewal. Besides, inadequacy of flights offered by the Bangladesh Biman and Saudi national airline, Saudia, to carry passengers from Bangladesh to the Kingdom has caused the price for a one-way ticket more than 3 times the normal rate.



Identical rips-off are also witnessed in the case of buying an air ticket in the Kingdom where several hundred thousand Bangladeshi migrant workers have grown weary of waiting to catch a flight. What are the consequences arising out of the unwanted situation, hapless migrants are there to pay the price.



In Saudi Arabia where an estimated 2.2 million Bangladeshis live and work, a great many of expatriates have already been axed or awaiting a sack by their employers since many companies have closed their businesses after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which shows, in the present time, a little sign of abating but with the advent of winter it may resurge with vengeance as predicted by the experts.



On top of this crisis, Saudi government has stepped up its indigenization process of its work force when it declared last month that Saudization must be raised up to 70 per cent in at least nine new job categories in the retail sector ranging from tea and coffee shops, fruits and vegetables outlets to books and stationery stores and retail business of plastic products. Bangladeshis, in large numbers, work in these retail outlets and the recent Saudi decision of nationalization of jobs has sounded a death-knell for them.



Over 1.2 million expatriate workers are expected to leave Saudi Arabia in 2020, according to an estimate by a research organization. More than 10 million foreign nationals live and work in the Kingdom which accounts for nearly one-third of its total population.



Bangladesh is a country which has been exporting its manpower for many decades is still inept or seen caught off-guard in dealing with any crisis or situation whenever its migrant workers are encountered with whether they are at home or abroad. But our ministers and high-ranking government officials have not fallen short of making off-colour remarks about our foreign currency earners on many occasions.



For instance, when thousands of migrant-returnees were taken to the quarantine centres in Dhaka during the past few months, they were complaining of inadequate facilities there, then one of our ministers made offhand remarks commenting on them: ''Are you Nawabjada (scions of rich families)?'' On theother hand, he stopped short of making any comments when many Bangladeshis were not able to travel to countries like Italy and Japan after the scandal of fake certificates for Covid-19 tests.



Although government authorities have been made culpable in dealing with migrants' problems in an appropriate manner, Bangladesh boasts growing flows of remittances in recent months.The volumes of remittances hit the monthly highest levels in July at $260 crore and in August at nearly $200 crore that inflated our foreign currency reserves to a record high of $39 billion in August. This sudden increase in inflows of remittances has been mainly attributed to mainly two factors. Firstly, many migrant workers have lost their jobs and received their service benefits and sent them back home along with their savings they have scraped together over the years. And secondly, government's 2 per cent incentives on remittances have encouraged them to send money through legal channels.



The government should not be complacent on its increasing flows of remittances. The total volume of remittances during the last financial year of 2019-2020 amounted to around $18 billion, according to statistics from the Bangladesh Bank. But World Bank predicted that this amount could contract to $14 billion during the current financial year owing to the fact that hundreds of thousands of an estimated total 10 million Bangladeshi migrant workers have already either become jobless or on the verse of losing their jobs all over the world.



Now Bangladesh government needs to prepare per se to export its work forceall over the world once the Covid-19 pandemic is over. And time has come for Bangladesh to think about one important factor for the deployment of its workers at minimum expenses particularly in the Middle Eastern countries where alien workers from other countries like Philippines, Sri Lanka and even from our neighbouring country Nepal have been employed at little or no cost.

The writer is a senior journalist





























