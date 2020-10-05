Video
One third new MFS owners get govt support during C-19

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Mobile Financial Services (MFSs) account holders increasing from 3% to 35% between 2014 and 2019 as per the reported by the Social Welfare Ministry and further rising during COVID-19 period.
According to a recent study by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), BRAC University, 15% of surveyed households had reported that they opened a new MFS account between April and June, mostly to receive financial support from the government due to Covid-19.
A third of the new MFS account owners had received some form of government financial support within June 29.
In a webinar hosted on Sunday titled 'Last Mile Experience of Mobile Financial Services during COVID-19', the findings from a rapid telephone survey of 3,163 respondents were presented, which explored the current practices of Government to People (G2P) cash transfer through MFS, particularly in the COVID-19 context, focusing on the interactions between people, MFS agents and the Union Digital Centre (UDC) entrepreneurs to identify the bottlenecks in the ecosystem to further streamline the overall process and maximize opportunities.



