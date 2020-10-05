BDCSO Process to hold virtual annual confece from Oct 6-8





Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman PKSF, will inaugurate the annual conference, while Rashadul Islam, Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau, will be present as special guest, said a press release.

Around 500 local NGO/CSOs will take part in the virtual sessions. This was disclosed at a virtual press conference of BDCSO Process on Sunday.

The virtual press conference was moderated by Chief Moderator of the BDCSO Process Rezaul Karim Chowdhury while the welcome address given by Mostafa Kamal Akanda of COAST.

The divisional leaders of BDCSO Process Akbar Hossain from Rangpur, Faruque Hossain from Moymensingh, Shamima Sultana from Dhaka, Anwar Zahid from Barisal, Asad from Khulna, and Arifur Rahman from Chottogram also spoke in the press conference.































BDCSO Process, a process forum of around 700 local CSOs/NGOs, will organize its virtual annual conference on October 6-8.Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman PKSF, will inaugurate the annual conference, while Rashadul Islam, Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau, will be present as special guest, said a press release.Around 500 local NGO/CSOs will take part in the virtual sessions. This was disclosed at a virtual press conference of BDCSO Process on Sunday.The virtual press conference was moderated by Chief Moderator of the BDCSO Process Rezaul Karim Chowdhury while the welcome address given by Mostafa Kamal Akanda of COAST.The divisional leaders of BDCSO Process Akbar Hossain from Rangpur, Faruque Hossain from Moymensingh, Shamima Sultana from Dhaka, Anwar Zahid from Barisal, Asad from Khulna, and Arifur Rahman from Chottogram also spoke in the press conference.