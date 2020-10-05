Demand for highly skilled people growing: EU





"High-level skills gaps already exist. Driven by digital technology, jobs are becoming more flexible and complex," she said at a virtual programme.

Despite Covid-19, the EU Ambassador said, they still live in a globalised world and a flagship programme like Erasmus+, with a strong external dimension that aims to promote people-to-people exchanges, can and should be a game-changer.

The Ambassador said people's capacities to be entrepreneurial, think autonomously and creatively and be resilient are more crucial than ever.

"Erasmus+ helps its beneficiaries to build resilience, adapt to the changing global environment, seize new opportunities and make the most of their talents," she said.

Ambassador Teerink hosted the virtual Erasmus+ orientation event for the 111 Bangladeshi students who will benefit from an Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree scholarship under the Erasmus+ programme.

It is the most prestigious study programme, Erasmus+ has to offer, full-degree scholarships are funded and the beneficiaries are awarded a joint, double degree, or multiple degrees, upon their graduation. -UNB





























