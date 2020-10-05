Video
Monday, 5 October, 2020
DU to start new semester  without taking exams

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Dhaka University authorities have decided to start the classes of new semester online without taking exams , aiming to avert session jams amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A letter issued by the university registrar was sent to all departments and institutions asking them to start next semester classes. "Students are participating and teachers are holding online classes regularly," read the notice.
Deputy Registrar of the university Munsi Shams Uddin confirmed the matter to this correspondent.
All the educational institutions including the university suspended academic activities on March 15 to curb the spread of Covid-19. DU introduced online classes from first week of July following directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "We've decided to start next semester classes online to lessen the academic losses of the students."   -UNB


