European airlines cutting fares to woo back passengers





Travel restrictions adopted by many countries to stem the spread of the disease have clobbered airlines, bringing air traffic to a near halt in the spring. And while traffic picked up during the summer, it is now falling off again.

According to Eurocontrol, which coordinates air traffic in Europe, traffic has been slowing over the past couple of weeks, and is now 54 per cent below its comparable level last year.









A European airline trade association has put August traffic even lower, at just 30 per cent of 2019 levels.

Eurocontrol is now more pessimistic about a recovery for the sector.

In the spring it had expected traffic to be 30 per cent below 2019 levels in October, but it now sees a 57 per cent drop. While the pandemic has left airlines starved for cash, they have begun to cut fare prices.

