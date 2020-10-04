Etihad includes C-19 test in ticket price for flights from Abu Dhabi





Etihad Airways announced on Thursday that it is offering polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for Covid-19 in the price of all air tickets for UAE customers travelling from Abu Dhabi until December 31.

The national airline is allowing all passengers who fly out of the UAE capital Covid tests between 48 to 96 hours prior to departure at Life Medical Diagnostic Center's (Life Dx) network of facilities.

The test is normally between Dh180 and Dh370 at health clinics and testing centres across the country.

Travellers flying First or Business Class will also have the option of selecting tests at their home.

Etihad's offer is not available, however, on flights from Abu Dhabi to China.

Passengers bound for China must arrange a PCR test at a Seha facility, with the test taken within 48 hours of departure.

All travellers are currently required to provide negative Covid-19 test results in order to board Etihad flights.

Dr Nadia Bastaki, Etihad Aviation Group vice-president medical services, said: "This is a significant development which allows Etihad to provide greater ease of travel for those departing from Abu Dhabi, by removing as much inconvenience from the PCR testing process as possible. This follows on perfectly from the recent introduction of complimentary Covid-19 insurance cover on all Etihad Airways tickets.

"We are confident this partnership will provide Etihad, and most importantly our guests, with Life Dx's superior testing technologies so they can travel from the capital with greater peace of mind. This is one further step in the efforts being made by Etihad to provide a professional, secure and protected travel experience at every stage of their journey with us."

Etihad strongly advises all travellers to visit www.etihad.com/destinationguide for detailed information on country-specific PCR testing requirements, lists of applicable medical testing facilities, and entry regulations.

Hosam Fouad, Founder and CEO of Life Medical Diagnostic Center, said "up to 40,000 tests a day" could be undertaken "through fully automated, state-of-the-art robotic systems."

For those who wish to book their tests separately, Etihad Airways is also collaborating with Seha and Mediclinic Middle East, to offer departing travellers the option of convenient PCR testing, for a fee, at their home, or at selected facilities in the UAE prior to their travel.

More information on the stringent measures being taken by Etihad Airways to provide a healthy and hygienic travel experience is available at www.etihad.com/wellness.

Tests can be booked directly with Life Dx. For more information, visit www.etihad.com or call the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE). -Khaleej Times































