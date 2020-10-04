Video
Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:16 PM
Jazeera Airways links Dhaka with Kuwait

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Jazeera Airways launched direct flights between Dhaka and Kuwait and transit flights between the Bangladesh capital and different cities in the Middle East.
An announcement made on Thursday last said the airline's A320neo aircraft will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and will operate flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Kuwait and Wednesdays and Thursdays from Dhaka.
 "We are extremely pleased to be able to open up a route to Dhaka as we climb back out of the difficult times we have all been through. It shows the strength of our airline that we are able to expand our network at this time.
"We are now able to serve the Bangladeshi community in Kuwait with a direct service and look forward to increasing our frequencies in the future,'' Jazeera Airways CEO Rohit Ramachandran said in a statement. Jazeera Airways have appointed the Galaxy Group in Bangladesh to handle local sales.
Galaxy Group Managing Director Ahmed Yusuf Walid said, "We are delighted to partner with Jazeera Airways. We see a huge opportunity for flights to Kuwait but also connecting our customers to Saudi Arabia and other destinations in the region.''
Jazeera Airways has taken every safety and precautionary measure on its aircraft and at Jazeera Terminal T5 in Kuwait to ensure passengers fly safely. All passengers are required to wear face masks and gloves throughout their journey.
The airline also offers the 'Duo Seat' feature that enables passengers to book the middle seat next to them in addition to their seat when travelling, giving passengers more comfort and security on their flight.


