Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:15 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Virus-hit Rolls-Royce boosts finances with £5b plan

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

LONDON, Oct 3: British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce, facing plunging demand as the coronavirus pandemic sparks an air transport crisis, launched plans Thursday to shore up its finances by up to £5.0 billion ($6.4 billion, 5.5 billion euros).
The company, whose products power Airbus and Boeing aircraft, is strengthening its balance sheet to help navigate the damaging fallout from the ongoing global health emergency that has grounded jets worldwide.
Rolls-Royce said in a statement that the package would comprise a £2.0-billion rights issue of shares, a bond offering of at least £1.0 billion, a new £1.0-billion loan facility, plus state support from UK Export Finance for an extension of an existing loan guarantee of up to £1.0 billion.
"These steps will provide the group with improved financial resilience and a more appropriate balance sheet structure in order to weather macro-economic risks before we return to strong cash generation, expected in 2022," Rolls said.
The "longer-term prospects remain strong," it added.
The company also revealed it would complete 5,000 of the group's 9,000 planned job cuts by the end of this year.
"The sudden and material effect of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the commercial aviation industry, resulting in a sharp deterioration in the financial performance of our civil aerospace business and, to a lesser extent, our power systems business," said Chief Executive Warren East.
"We are undertaking decisive and transformative action to fundamentally restructure our operations, materially reduce our cost base and improve our financial position."
Thursday's announcement comes one month after Rolls-Royce -- which operates in the air, defence and energy sectors -- logged a massive net loss of £5.4 billion for the first half of 2020 as the virus outbreak worsened.
It also unveiled a £2.0-billion asset disposal programme last month as part of an ongoing overhaul.
"In our initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak, we rapidly implemented a number of proactive safety measures, in line with local and national guidelines, designed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our people," the company said.
"We also implemented a set of measures to conserve cash from March 2020. Alongside this we took early actions to bolster our liquidity position, securing £4.2 billion of additional funding."   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European airlines cutting fares to woo back passengers
Argentina cuts soy export tax rate to boost FX reserves
Etihad includes C-19 test in ticket price for flights from Abu Dhabi
Jazeera Airways links Dhaka with Kuwait
UK expats in Brexit trouble as banks shut accounts
Virus-hit Rolls-Royce boosts finances with £5b plan
UK PM launches transport review to boost economy
NLI approves 28pc cash dividend


Latest News
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Court issues six directives in appointing domestic aides
MC College hostel gangrape: Tareque, Masum confess their crimes
Two people killed in Habiganj road accident
Blogger Washiqur murder case verdict Oct 27
Evil attempts to destroy country’s peace will be resisted: Quader
9th AGM of BIFFL held
Man’s hanging body found in Kurigram
Boy drowns in bheel in Gazipur
BD elected President of 26th session of Int’l Seabed Authority
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
Jahangir Kabir Nanak contracts COVID-19
Ben Stokes set to join IPL side Royals
COVID-19 deaths rise to 5,325 with 20 more fatalities
Clash between two rival groups of Rohingya leaves woman dead
Bodies of missing varsity student, cousin recovered from Padma
Cox's Bazar new SP tests positive for coronavirus
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
FM leaves for Kuwait Sunday carrying message from PM
Nationwide goods transport strike called for Oct 12-13
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft