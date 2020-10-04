

NLI approves 28pc cash dividend

Ex-Chairman Mahmudul Huq Taher, Adviser Alamgir Kabir , Directors, Independent Directors, Acting Chief Executive Officer Md. Kazim Uddin, high officials and a large number of shareholders took part in the meeting through digital platform.

The shareholders praise the board of Directors as well as management for continuous growth and achievement of the Company.























