NLI approves 28pc cash dividend

Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:15 PM
Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

National Life Insurance (NLI) Co. Ltd, shareholders unanimously approved the accounts and 28pc cash dividend against per share of face value Tk. 10.00 each for the year 2019 at the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently at virtually by using digital platform. Morshed Alam MP Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting, says a press release.
Ex-Chairman Mahmudul Huq Taher, Adviser Alamgir Kabir , Directors, Independent Directors, Acting Chief Executive Officer Md. Kazim Uddin, high officials and a large number of shareholders took part in the meeting through digital platform.
The shareholders praise the board of Directors as well as management for continuous growth and achievement of the Company.


