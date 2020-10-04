

SSLCOMMERZ launches Bangla QR

At the launching customers in the two outlets used the QR to pay digitally.

At Shwapno, SSLCOMMERZ Director and CTO Shahzada Redwan handed over the official QR to Shwapno Operations Director Abu Naser.

At Burger King, SSLCOMMERZ DGM Iftekhar Alam Ishaque handed over the QR to Burger King Restaurant Operations Manager Tanvir Akhtar.

Small, medium and large entrepreneurs, restaurants, grocery shops, and other retailers from different verticals and end-users of different socio-economic classes can benefit from this advanced contactless payment method.

Customers will be able to scan Bangla QR and pay digitally using Visa cards of specific banks who have added Bangla QR in their mobile application.

Top officials of SSLCOMMERZ, Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), Visa, and Bangladesh Bank (BB) were present virtually at the inauguration over an online meeting tool.

Bangla QR is the national QR for digital payments authorized by BB. Customers can pay digitally by scanning the Bangla QR using the mobile payment applications provided by banks.

As there is no cash or card exchanged during the payment process, it is considered the most advanced contactless payment method, enabling customers to stay safe during the pandemic situation.

Merchants can benefit from this payment method without installing any machine or equipment in the shops. The shop owner or cashier will get an SMS confirmation after accepting payment through Bangla QR.

The shop owner can also monitor the daily transaction details using a merchant app. This app facilitates entrepreneurs, retailers, and merchants to enjoy several other benefits, including Digital Halkhata, selling of Digital Services, automation of Wholesaler, Distributor & Supplier payments, etc.

"Today, we are opening a new chapter in the history of Bangladesh by launching Bangla QR in pursuit of Digital Bangladesh vision of our Government….With the support and guidance of Bangladesh Bank, we will bring in such new payment technologies that can benefit millions in our SME and MSE sector," SSLCOMMERZ Managing Director Sayeeful Islam told the inauguration.

EBL Cards and Digital Banking Head Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury said: "I believe BanglaQR will be a very easy, secure, and modern payment process for all our customers and merchants. EBL will continue its journey to achieve greater heights in modern banking."

Visa India and South Asia Merchant Sales Solutions Head Shailesh Paul, said: "We are glad to power SSLCOMMERZ in offering Bangla QR so merchants can accept digital payments from Visa consumers across Bangladesh."









BB Payment Systems Department Joint Director Mohammad Akhlasuddin said: "I congratulate and convey my best wishes to SSLCOMMERZ, Visa and EBL for officially inaugurating Bangla QR.





