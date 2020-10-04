Video
Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Business Correspondent

BD starup wins global climate competition

Cassetex, a solar-powered battery swapping service for electric 3-wheelers in Bangladesh has won a global climate competition took in the seventh ClimateLaunchpad 2020, participated by more than 3,000 entrepreneurs from 56 countries.
 The three-day global online event was concluded on Friday. Bangladesh Cassetex team hopes to transition more than one million vehicles and save 0.47 megaton of CO2 per year.
"Being amongst the top start-ups in the world is a tremendous recognition for Cassetex and Bangladesh. The transport sector is one of the biggest contributors to climate change and one of the toughest sectors to bring change to.
"We are humbled by this award, and we hope it will help us solve the critical challenges in the transport sector in Bangladesh," Cassetex Co-Founder and CTO Gopal Kumar Mohoto told EIT Climate - KIC.
London-based EIT Climate-KIC is a European knowledge and innovation community, working towards a prosperous,
Second prize goes to Sosei, from Uruguay, a company that provides tailored solutions to help farmers and agricultural companies ease into regenerative agriculture while optimizing profits and minimizing risks.
In third place comes Carbon Craft Design, a Mumbai based design and material innovation start-up building architectural and interior products by upcycling carbon emissions.
In an opening video broadcasted on Thursday, European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevi?ius said the climate crisis was the defining task of our generation, and that there was no time for short term fixes.
"Investing in green growth pays back and will help to build back better," he added, also highlighting the holistic approach of ClimateLaunchpad.
Rowan Barnett, Head of Google's philanthropy Google.org EMEA and APAC, and David Pistoni, Co-Founder of Spanish hyperloop company Zeleros also participated in a discussion with EIT Climate-KIC's CEO Kirsten Dunlop on how to harness the power of technology, systems innovation, and entrepreneurship to accelerate the green recovery.
"The winners of this year's ClimateLaunchpad Grand Finale are absolutely inspiring," says Kirsten Dunlop. "The competition shows how many entrepreneurs have the expertise, the ingenuity and the dedication to help us tackle the biggest climate challenges.
ClimateLaunchpad offers green entrepreneurs from all around the world the chance to transform their best ideas into a company, a product, and jobs for people in their community. The programme was able to flourish once again this year and I look forward to seeing this innovation community continue to grow and become stronger in the coming years."
A total of 972 entrepreneurs completed a self-paced online learning curriculum this year, while 780 start-ups participated in a full training programme globally. Winning teams of National and Regional Finals were invited to compete in the Global Grand Final, resulting in 68 teams pitching in front of expert jury panels this week.
Celebrating outstanding climate innovators, ClimateLaunchpad winners were chosen by an international jury that looked at the business potential of the finalists' idea as well as the social impact, job creation, climate impact and the quality of their pitch. They were categorised in eight main themes: Resilient Regions, Climate-Friendly Food, Healthy Clean Cities, Circular Economies, Clean Energy Systems, Sustainable Mobility, Cleantech, and The Next Big Thing.


