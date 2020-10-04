Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:14 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walmart sells UK supermarket Asda for £6.8 billion

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

LONDON, Oct 3: US retail giant Walmart has agreed to sell its British supermarket chain Asda to billionaire brothers and a private equity group for £6.8 billion ($8.7 billion, 7.4 billion euros), they announced Friday.
The Issa brothers, who run petrol stations and food outlets worldwide, have joined with private equity firm TDR Capital to purchase Asda, which last year regulators blocked from merging with British supermarket group Sainsbury's.
While the brothers and TDR are acquiring a majority stake in Asda, Walmart will retain an investment and have a seat on the new board, a statement said.
"I'm delighted that Walmart will retain a significant financial stake... and will continue as a strategic partner," said Judith McKenna, CEO of Walmart International.
Mohsin and Zuber Issa said "Asda's performance through the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the fundamental strength and resilience of the business".
The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to complete in the first half of next year.
"We are proud to be investing alongside Mohsin and Zuber, who have built EG Group into a global convenience retailer," said Gary Lindsay, a partner at TDR Capital.
Walmart bought Asda in 1999.
"In a constantly changing retailing environment, our new ownership will further enhance our resilience, whilst creating significant, additional opportunities to drive growth," said Asda chief executive Roger Burnley.
While the UK has shed tens of thousands of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, the country's supermarket sector has embarked on a huge recruitment drive to meet surging demand for online food shopping.
"Considering the Issa brothers and TDR Capital are already present in forecourt retail through Euro Garages, we would expect them to try to achieve synergies by bringing the Asda brand and products into their forecourts," said research group Euromonitor.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European airlines cutting fares to woo back passengers
Argentina cuts soy export tax rate to boost FX reserves
Etihad includes C-19 test in ticket price for flights from Abu Dhabi
Jazeera Airways links Dhaka with Kuwait
UK expats in Brexit trouble as banks shut accounts
Virus-hit Rolls-Royce boosts finances with £5b plan
UK PM launches transport review to boost economy
NLI approves 28pc cash dividend


Latest News
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Court issues six directives in appointing domestic aides
MC College hostel gangrape: Tareque, Masum confess their crimes
Two people killed in Habiganj road accident
Blogger Washiqur murder case verdict Oct 27
Evil attempts to destroy country’s peace will be resisted: Quader
9th AGM of BIFFL held
Man’s hanging body found in Kurigram
Boy drowns in bheel in Gazipur
BD elected President of 26th session of Int’l Seabed Authority
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
Jahangir Kabir Nanak contracts COVID-19
Ben Stokes set to join IPL side Royals
COVID-19 deaths rise to 5,325 with 20 more fatalities
Clash between two rival groups of Rohingya leaves woman dead
Bodies of missing varsity student, cousin recovered from Padma
Cox's Bazar new SP tests positive for coronavirus
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
FM leaves for Kuwait Sunday carrying message from PM
Nationwide goods transport strike called for Oct 12-13
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft