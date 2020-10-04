Stocks fall, dollar gains after Trump gets coronavirus





Trump's bombshell announcement spurred risk-off moves among investors already concerned about an elusive coronavirus relief package aimed at bolstering a US economy that has lost steam, as seen by slowing jobs growth in the September payrolls data.

Gold posted its best week in eight even after paring gains, while the yen advanced sharply before also retreating a bit. Yields on the 10-year US Treasury note rose slightly, stuck in a narrow trading range it has held for three weeks.

How Americans feel about the pandemic when they vote on Nov. 3 could determine the election's outcome, and that is highly unusual, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the US SPDR business at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

"Today's news demonstrates a bit of a weakness in terms of the Trump re-election campaign," he said. "The range of outcomes has expanded and some of the more extreme outcomes have increased in probability, and markets certainly don't like that."

Trump is experiencing mild symptoms but will keep working after testing positive, administration officials said.

The main US stock indexes fell but regional ones in Europe ended slightly higher after an initial sell-off on the Trump news. The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 rose 0.22per cent to 1,405.35 and the STOXX Europe 600 .STOXX added 0.25per cent to 362.69.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.69per cent to 564.07, while its emerging markets index .MSCIEF fell 0.29per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.48per cent. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.96per cent and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.22per cent, with market leaders Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O the heaviest drags.

How long risk-aversion will last depends on the extent of the infection within the White House, said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners.

"It will weigh on the market today and early next week but will not induce a long-lasting correction if the infection is contained to Trump," he said.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday was the last before the presidential election.

September's employment gains were the smallest since the jobs recovery started in May and left the US labor market a long way from recouping the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April, indicating slower growth heading into the fourth quarter.

US nonfarm payrolls increased by 661,000 jobs last month, below consensus expectations of 850,000, leading to mostly negative reaction by economists.

But both Arone and Steven Ricchiuto, US chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA in New York, said the loss of government jobs, mostly seasonal in education, pulled numbers lower while the private sector's gains were above overall expectations. -Reuters















