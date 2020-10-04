SEACOM to set up Tk 1,200 crore JV food plant



SEACOM Group MD Mohammed Amirul Haque

In an Exclusive interview with The Daily Observer, SEACOM Group Managing Director (MD) Mohammed Amirul Haque said Delta Agrofood Industries, under a joint venture between SEACOM and Samuda, is set to go on production.

Amirul said Delta Agrofood will establish a new factory to produce both crude and refined soyabean oil, soybean cake, soya milk and flour.

"SEACOM decided to undertake this initiative as wheat has become the second most important food item in the country after rice," Amirul Huq said.

As per a market assessment by Delta Agrofood, the domestic demand for wheat has more than doubled over the past six years due to changing food habits and increased export of baked goods. This led to a 116 per cent rise in imports as local cultivation is insufficient to meet the country's needs, industry insiders said.

Besides, wheat and soybeans are rapidly gaining popularity as a healthy alternative to traditional cereals in the face of a rising trend of diabetes and obesity, they added.

Statistically, the daily consumption of wheat per person has gone up by about 42 per cent from 72 grammes in fiscal 2014-15 to 125 grammes at present, according to the Directorate General of Food and various traders.

The country's annual wheat demand currently stands at around 77 lakh tonnes, 85 per cent of which is met through imports, as per data from the National Board of Revenue and Department of Agricultural Extension.

Similarly, the use of soybean oil and soybean cake has increased significantly over the years.

Soybean oil is now the preferred cooking ingredient in Bangladesh while soybean cake is used as feed in the fish and poultry farming industries.

The project, 40 per cent of which is being financed by Pubali Bank, will be developed across a 35-acre plot in Saidpur of Narayanganj. According to SEACOM's managing director, it was a strategic location owing to the presence of a strong distribution channel.

"We will be able to create around 1,200 jobs with the new production facility. Commercial production is expected to start by end of this year," Haque said.

The per capita consumption of soybean oil in Bangladesh is currently 9.2 litres per annum, which is far below the global average of 25.2 litres.

However, this figure continues to rise in line with peoples' increasing purchasing power, as per a market analysis by LightCastle Partners.

Against this backdrop, Delta Agrofood sees the potential to do well in the business in the coming days even though there are already a number of market players present in the country.

Just 30 year ago, the country's entire demand for soybean oil was met through imports but eventually, some entrepreneurs started to refine imported crude soybean oil to locally produce edible oil. Now though, some entrepreneurs produce the finished product wholly through local sourcing without making any import.

According to experts, just 20 litres of edible oil can be produced from 100 kg of soybean seed while the leftover soybean cake can be used as food for fish or poultry.















