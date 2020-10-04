Video
Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:14 PM
‘Stakeholders should be involved with tech transformation’

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Saturday said stakeholders need to be involved with technological transformation.
"Stakeholders will also need to become technology-friendly, as people don't want to accept changes easily," he said while addressing the inaugural function of an online services workshop of Explosive Department as the chief guest virtually.
The state minister said the online services will save time and money as well as corruption, but no timeline is specified while license preparing and renewal through the automatic system.
He instructed officials concerned to ensure digitalization of old data and documents.
BSS adds: According to the explosive department, the department provides 18 categories of services, including no objection certificate to import flammable chemicals belonging to petroleum class, license for cylinders, import of cylinder valves, permission to import flammable and hazardous substances, gas reservoir permit, import license and permit for explosives used in mineral resources exploration, renewal related applications, license to transport explosives by road, fireworks license for public display, license for LPG storage or storage and filling it in the cylinders.
It said all of the 18 services will be available online.
Energy division senior secretary Md Anisur Rahman presided over the programme, while project director of A2I Abdul Mannan, chief explosive inspector Md Manjrul Hafeez joined the function and delivered their speeches.


