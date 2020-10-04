Video
StanChart BD gets approval to issue Tk 8.5 billion zero coupon bond

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

For the first time Standard Chartered Bangladesh (SCB), a foreign bank is set to issue a zero-coupon bond, in the country's capital market to open a new horizon of long term development financing.
Zero-coupon bond is a debt security that does not pay interest but instead trades buy it at deep discount, rendering a profit at maturity, when the bond is redeemed for its full face value after maturity.
The bank officials said they have received all the regulatory approvals for issuing Tk8.5 billion zero-coupon bonds and likely to be formally launched soon. It will also open up alternate investment avenues for corporate offices and individuals.
With this offering, the bank is leveraging strong investor confidence in its strategy and outlook, and the quality of its financial position to increase its liquidity.
A senior bank official said "As a trusted and reliable issuer with a 'AAA' credit rating for over a decade, we believe our offering will support the development of Bangladesh's capital market on one hand, while offering depositors a new avenue to invest in a product that offers tax-free returns."
Earlier the chairman of Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission said they are working to encourage zero-coupon bond to develop capital markets, particularly the debt market, which will be vital for financing long-term needs of our industries and infrastructure.
The maturity period for the non-convertible, unsecured, fully redeemable product will be five years from the date of issue. Green Delta Insurance Company Limited will act as the trustee for this issue.
Standard Chartered is leading the debt capital market in Bangladesh as well as an acknowledged global leader in Asia, Africa and Middle East.
Since pioneering in 1997, the capital markets unit of Standard Chartered Bank has arranged over $7.50 billion equivalent of local and foreign currency investment in power, telecommunication, infrastructure, food & beverage, textile, service, renewable energy and other key sectors.


