Efforts continue to strengthen Bapex: Nasrul



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. File photo

"The government wants to see international standard companies for gas exploration, extraction and production. If Bapex works in parallel with foreign companies, its efficiency and confidence will be increased," he said.

The state minister made the remarks while speaking at a virtual programme "EP TALKS: Exploration and Management Challenges for Bapex" as the chief guest.

The Energy and Power magazine organised the talks conducted by its editor Mollah Amjad Hossain. Among others, former BUET professor Dr M Tamim, Dhaka University professor Dr Badrul Imam, energy expert Khandaker Salek Sufi, Bapex managing director Mohammad Ali and former Petrobangla chairman Moktadir Ali joined the programme.

Nasrul Hamid said the country will need gas to carry out development works, adding, "The country needs experts for exploration of gas in high pressure zone or horizontal exploration."

"Bapex will be given necessary support but Bapex will have to decide in want position they want to see them," he added.

Former managing director of Bapex Mortaza Ahmed Farooq presented the keynote paper at the webinar. -BSS

















