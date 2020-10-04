India Sept trade deficit narrows to $2.91 billion





NEW DELHI, Oct 3: After contracting for six months in a row, the country's exports grew by 5.27 per cent year-on-year to $27.4 billion in September, while imports slipped by 19.6 per cent to $30.31 billion, according to the commerce ministry data released on Friday.The trade deficit during the month under review narrowed to $2.91 billion as against $11.67 billion in the same period of 2019. The exports in September last year stood at $26.02 billion.Exports during April-September this fiscal dipped by 21.43 per cent to $125.06 billion. Imports during the period stood at $148.69 billion, recording a negative growth of 40.06 per cent.Non-oil imports in September too declined by 14.41 per cent to $24.48 billion. The imports during the first half of the current fiscal declined 36.12 per cent to $116.83 billion, the preliminary data showed.Gold imports dipped by 52.85 per cent during September this year. -PTI