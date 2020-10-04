Recovery of Tk 664cr deposits with 10 NBFIs hangs in balance





ICB was holding the deposits with the NBFIs as a support to boost their capital base but got stuck up now as they are failing to pay back the money and interest on it. Consequently ICB is failing to mobilize enough funds for financing the stock market facing huge liquidity crisis, sources said.

ICB Managing Director Md. Abul Hossain conceded existence of the problem saying that some non-bank financial institutions are not returning the deposits or interest. "We are trying to recover the funds and interests consulting with concerned NBFI authorities.

" But since they are facing similar liquidity crisis, they are also facing troubles to pay back," he said. Due to huge misuse of funds and embezzlement from within and outside, most NBFIs now lack capacity to return the deposits or its interest.

Like other depositors ICB has fallen in big uncertainty to recover the deposits and interest leading to manifolds problems, he said.

Phoenix Finance & Investments Limited alone holds Tk 155 crore deposits. It is trying to repay and actually paying a token amount of interest in every month but when it comes for repaying the entire fund and interest, it fails.

International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) owe Tk 145 crore while deposits with Reliance Finance Ltd stand at Tk 62 crore. Huge capital of both the organizations were laundered by their common managing director PK Halder.

He fled the country away looting around Tk 4,000 crore from the country's different banking and non-bank financial institutions including the two NBFIs.

When PK Halder went on hiding, the two NBFIs also stopped paying back depositors and ICB is facing big trouble to recover the money and run its services properly.

ICB deposits with First Finance Ltd were Tk 118 crore to the First Finance Limited and Tk 62 crore to Fareast Finance and Investment Limited (FFIL). Its deposits with FAS Finance and Investment Ltd stood at Tk 36 crore and Tk 33 crore with Primer Leasing and Finance (PLF), Tk 25 crore to Peoples Leasing and Financial Services (PLFS), Tk 23 crore to BD Finance and Tk 5 crore to Prime Finance.

Only Prime Finance is now paying the interests against the minor amount of deposit properly.



















