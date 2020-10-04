More women in politics can reverse situation





In most of the cases behind such crimes, we witness a section of the student-youth community and supporters of ruling party are involved in such heinous crimes.

Observing such a trend, many civil society experts and general people said that these criminals are using political organizations and leaders to realize their ulterior motives.

They strongly believe that these powerful political organizations and individuals cannot avoid their responsibility in any way to counter this trend.

Professor Soma Dey, Department of Women and Gender Studies, said that increased participation of women in the politics is very important to prevent such crimes against women.

"Women's involvement in the politics and taking a leadership role are of vital importance in establishing a strong platform for women and bring in a positive image in the society that will gradually help prevent violence against women," she said.

Apparently, we see that women have been empowered politically in the country, where our Prime Minister is a woman, our opposition leader is a woman and parliament's Speaker is a woman apart from a few women in different ministries.

"Now if we ask a question, how much our womenfolk have become empowered through this number of women's participation? How many women from the grassroots level are engaged in politics? The answer will be- very few. If such inequality and disparity exist then how would one expect women to be treated respectfully"? she asked.

To ensure respect of women, at first, we have to ensure women's equal political participation in the politics, or else, we will not be able to prevent these ongoing multiple forms of violence against women despite arranging continuous rallies and campaigns," she noted.

We must change the present structure of distributing seats between men and women members in the parliament to ensure women's participation in the politics, which involves increasing the number of directly elected women MPs, rather than coming through reserved seats.

Our political parties cannot be a defensive wall because they are not women- friendly as they have failed to ensure increased participation of women in political arena both from the centre and from the grassroots level.

Asked why she feels women's more participation in politics could play a significant role, responding to this query, Prof Dey said, in a patricidal structure of society, exercising power is very important and when a woman is given such power her opponent is bound to respect her.

"When politics is the main target and focus area of our power, one of the main means of displaying masculinity- then women are expected too, not to lag behind. I mean when women hold this power, automatically their image will be changed," she added.

They will work for the welfare and safe guards of women. But what we see at the present situation is a rapist, despite committing great crimes, intimidate and threaten the victims, she noted. Echoing Soma Dey, eminent columnist and human rights activist Sayed Abul Maksud said that events have given credence to the fact that the perpetrators of the recent gang rape at MC College in Sylhet are involved in ruling party politics.

"From the media we came to know that the rapists have involvement with the Chhatra League, although the Chhatra League claimed that it has no committee there. Now question is- from where do these miscreants get strength to occupy this closed hostel? We understand they are not the member of the committee, but it is not believable that committing such heinous crimes is possible without any political clout," he said.

Referring to the recent attack on UNO Wahida, he also noted that the name of Juba League is also coming up in the recent attack on UNO Wahida, that means a section of people are committing such heinous crimes under political umbrella.

Asked what steps should be taken, he said that, at first, the political parties should boycott such criminals who tarnish their image.

Besides proper legal and law enforcement agency's responsibility should be ensured to halt criminal acts, he said.

Besides, Abul Maksud also noted that the country's educational curriculum should be reformed to change the existing patriarchal mind set on women. "The curriculum should be gender- friendly. And to take this initiative our teachers can play a significant role," he said.

Women rights activist Ayesha Khanam, recommended a stop to giving shelter to rapists and sex offenders socially and politically, and introducing a website where victims can lodge complaints.









"I also think that women's participation in the politics can really play a great role to combat violence against women. Because it is the women parliament representatives who can address this issue in the parliament and bring these issues under control by ensuring the perpetrators' punishment for the offence as quickly as possible," she said.

The rapists wield power in the shadow of a political party. They think the law and police cannot do anything to them. This must change, she said.



