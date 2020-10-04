AL leader Nanak tests positive for Covid-19

Awami League presidium member and also former state minister for Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Jahangir Kabir Nanak has been infected with Conronavirus.

Nanak has been staying in home quarantine after he was found positive for Covid-19, said his personal

secretary Masudur Rahman Biplob. "Jahangir Kabir Nanak is physically well now. His family members have requested the people of the country to pray for his early recovery," he said. -UNB









