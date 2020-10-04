BIWTA sets condition for third Karnaphuli Bridge





As per the condition, the height of the bridge should be 12.2 meter so that water transports below the bridge can move smoothly during the cyclonic storm.

But the consultant has prepared a design keeping the height at 7.62 meter while the height of the existing Railway Bridge is 4.2 meter.

The Bangladesh Railway Authority said the Korean financer Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) may object to the BIWTA condition as the cost of the bridge would be higher than the existing estimation of Tk1200 crore.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway and the local MP Muslemuddin Ahmed are trying to convince both BIWTA and the Korean financer.

Meanwhile, the construction works of the bridge is expected to begin in June next year if the condition of BIWTA is materialized.

South Korea agreed to finance the project with Tk1200 crore to construct the bridge road over Karnaphuli River in kalurghat area just adjacent to the existing Railway bridge. In this connection an agreement is likely to be signed with South Korea by December this year.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Muslemuddin, lawmaker of Boalkhali area said, the design of the bridge and the Development Project Proposal (DPP) is nearing completion.

Muslemuddin was assured by the Railway authority of completion of the DPP by the current month of October.

"After finalizing the DPP and design of the bridge, we shall go for signing an agreement with South Korea by December this year."

Meanwhile, the project has already been approved by pre-ECNEC meeting which is expected to be approved at the ECNEC meeting by December this year.

















