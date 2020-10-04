Salahuddin conquers BFF top post for fourth time



Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin elected the president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Thursday for the fourth consecutive term beating Badal Roy. Abdus Salam Murshedy also retained the post of senior vice-president of BFF beating his rival Sheikh Mohammad Aslam.Salahuddin, one of the most popular celebrities of country's football, was elected BFF president in 2008 for the 1st time beating late Major General (retd) Amin Ahmed Chowdhury.The living legend of country's football retained his thorn in 2012 and in 2016 corresponding before October 3, 2020.