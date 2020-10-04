Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 October, 2020, 10:13 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Salahuddin conquers BFF top post for fourth time

Published : Sunday, 4 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Sports Reporter

Salahuddin conquers BFF top post for fourth time

Salahuddin conquers BFF top post for fourth time

Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin elected the president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Thursday for the fourth consecutive term beating Badal Roy. Abdus Salam Murshedy also retained the post of senior vice-president of BFF beating his rival Sheikh Mohammad Aslam.
Salahuddin, one of the most popular celebrities of country's football, was elected BFF president in 2008 for the 1st time beating late Major General (retd) Amin Ahmed Chowdhury.
The living legend of country's football retained his thorn in 2012 and in 2016 corresponding before October 3, 2020.
detailed story on page 10


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi opens tunnel route to tense China border
Myanmar labels Rohingya as ‘Bengali’ on election app
More women in politics can reverse situation
AL leader Nanak tests positive for Covid-19
BIWTA sets condition for third Karnaphuli Bridge
Salahuddin conquers BFF top post for fourth time
Lowest Covid-19 deaths in four months
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Court issues six directives in appointing domestic aides
MC College hostel gangrape: Tareque, Masum confess their crimes
Two people killed in Habiganj road accident
Blogger Washiqur murder case verdict Oct 27
Evil attempts to destroy country’s peace will be resisted: Quader
9th AGM of BIFFL held
Man’s hanging body found in Kurigram
Boy drowns in bheel in Gazipur
BD elected President of 26th session of Int’l Seabed Authority
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
Jahangir Kabir Nanak contracts COVID-19
Ben Stokes set to join IPL side Royals
COVID-19 deaths rise to 5,325 with 20 more fatalities
Clash between two rival groups of Rohingya leaves woman dead
Bodies of missing varsity student, cousin recovered from Padma
Cox's Bazar new SP tests positive for coronavirus
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
FM leaves for Kuwait Sunday carrying message from PM
Nationwide goods transport strike called for Oct 12-13
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft